Mamata's key men in Goa to test political waters

Kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress MPs have gone to Goa on Friday to study the political scenario and increase the party's organisational base there.



TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and Lok Sabha MP Prasun Banerjee reached Panaji on Friday on a week-long tour. Prasun Banerjee, who had captained the Indian football squad, is a well-known person among sports organisers, players and football lovers in Goa.

It was learnt that 200 employees of I-PAC are also conducting survey to be carried out for over a period of one month.

Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, had said on Thursday that Trinamool Congress would spread its footprints in Tripura, Assam and all the BJP-ruled states.

The Assembly elections in Goa will be held in February 2022. Out of 40 seats, Congress had 17 seats and BJP had 14. However, the government was formed by the BJP. There is a strong anti-BJP wave in Goa as people are not happy with the way the saffron party went ahead with horse-trading.

Congress has failed to capitalise on the anti-BJP wave. It was learnt that Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro may join TMC along with several other leaders on October 4. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek might visit Goa soon.