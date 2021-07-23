Mamata's July 21 speech logs 28.6K shares in an hour

kolkata: The number of shares of the video of Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee's address on Martyrs' Day in Facebook this year has surpassed the same of the last year in just the first one hour.



The Martyrs' Day programme was organised virtually for the first time in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. This year too it has been organised virtually as the second wave of the pandemic lashed the state.

Like all previous years, people were eagerly waiting to listen to Banerjee this year as well. But Martyrs' Day of 2021 was considered to be more significant as this was the first "Ekushe July" after Trinamool Congress returned to power for the third consecutive term with a landslide victory. Moreover, Banerjee has given a clarion call to oust BJP from the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Within an hour after Banerjee completed her speech on Thursday, the video of her Martyrs' Day address uploaded on the Facebook page of the All India Trinamool Congress had 28.6K shares. It is interesting to note that the total number of shares of the video of her 2020 Martyrs' Day virtual rally had 15.1K shares till Wednesday.

With 28.6K shares in just the first one hour, the total number of shares of this year's speech stood at around 32K till Thursday evening.

Lakhs of people and party supporters used to pour into the city to listen to Banerjee's speech from the programme that used to get organised in front of the Victoria House at Esplanade before the Covid pandemic had hit the state. Now the people across the country remained glued to their mobile screens watching Banerjee speaking live on social media.

This year Banerjee's Martyrs' Day speech was also telecast in different states including Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Tripura.