Mamata's flight experiences sudden altitude drop

Kolkata: The chartered flight in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was travelling to Kolkata from Varanasi on Friday suddenly experienced altitude drop just a few minutes before the landing was to take place.



Although the weather over Kolkata was clear, the altitude graph of the aircraft showed an unusual dip, caused by a sudden drop in air pressure. However, later the flight landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata safely. Sources informed that Banerjee inquired about the incident and the state government is likely to get in touch with the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to find out the exact cause.



