Mamata writes to PM Modi, seeks release of over Rs 6K cr under MGNREGA, PMAY funds

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to release funds for MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).



In the letter, Banerjee said her government was unable to make wage payments for over four months now because of the non-clearance of funds from the Centre.

"You are aware that the wages for MGNREGA form an important part of livelihood of rural people and considering this importance, the Act mandates that the wages must be paid within 15 days," the Chief Minister wrote.

She claimed that the wage payment for MGNREGA in Bengal is pending for more than four months as the Centre is yet to release funds to the state to the tune of Rs 6,500 crore, i.e Rs 3,000 crore against the wage liabilities and Rs 3,500 crore against non-wage liabilities.

Banerjee further added that West Bengal holds the top rank in implementing PM Awas Yojana, and since 2016-17, more than 32 lakh houses have been constructed.

"In Awas Yojana, West Bengal is No. 1 in the country and from 2016-17, more than 32 lakh houses had been constructed in the state," Banerjee wrote.

"Considering the significance of the projects and the hardships being faced by the common people, I would request you for your immediate intervention and direction to the concerned Ministry to release the funds without further delay (sic)," she wrote.

Earlier in the day addressing the Annual General Meeting of WBCS (Executive) Officers' Association, 2022 at Town Hall, Banerjee said that funds for 100 days work have not been released since December last year. "They collect money from the state and give back a part of it. Unfortunately, the Centre is eyeing that part also. Prices of essential commodities have increased but they are not paying wages for MGNREGA. What will the 100 days workers do," Banerjee questioned.

In 2017 and 2019, Bengal was awarded by the Centre for constructing the highest number of dwelling units under the Yojana. "If the Centre would have continued to offer the awards then Bengal would have bagged the first prize in 2020 and 2021 as well," a senior Nabanna official said.