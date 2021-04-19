Mamata writes to PM for immediate supply of 5.4 cr doses

Kolkata: Amid a steep rise in Covid infection rate, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his immediate intervention for the supply of 5.4 crore more doses of COVID-19 vaccination, steady supply of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab medicines and supply of oxygen so that the state can scale up vaccination process and provide the best of treatment to the afflicted people of the state.



In her two-page letter to the prime minister, Banerjee said that vaccines, medicines and oxygen are of paramount importance to contain the second Covid wave.

"Vaccination is of top importance. Particularly in our state and more particularly in metropolitan Kolkata where density of population is extremely high, focused and aggressive vaccination is extremely important. Unfortunately for us, the supply of vaccines from the GOI (Government of India) side has been scarce and erratic which has been negatively affecting our vaccination programmes. While West Bengal is one of the best performers in vaccination, it is now suffering because of uncertainties of supply from GOI end. We have to vaccinate around 2.7 crore and for that we 5.4 doses. We request for an urgent intervention to ensure that the state gets its requirement of vaccine doses fulfilled at the earliest", Banerjee wrote.

She stated in her letter that the supply of essential medicines like Remedesvir and Tollizumab (Actemera) is extremely scarce and uncertain today, which has been a matter of grave concern for the doctors here. "We need around 6000 vials of Remedesvir and 1000 vials of Tollizumab daily. However, presently only 1000 vials of Remedesvir are available daily and no fresh supply of Tollizumab is coming. It may be seen that the relevant authorities step up their efforts to ensure steady supply of these most essential supplies of medicines as soon as possible", she maintained.

She pointed out that she had earlier written to him in February stating that the state wanted to purchase the doses of vaccination directly from the state funds and launch a free vaccination campaign. "However, the state has not received the requisite clearance yet. In the meantime, the number of cases in the state has also begun to increase sharply, particularly in view of the coming of large numbers of outsiders to the state for election campaigns and other purposes at the behest of some political parties," she added.

She also urged Modi to increase the supply of oxygen. "The supply of oxygen, as you know, must be assured and certain. SAIL is meeting our need for the moment and we shall be grateful if you kindly instruct them too for ensuring steady supplies," she wrote.

The chief minister assured of extending the state's resources to the fullest extent to the Centre to tackle the COVID pandemic and overcome the situation.