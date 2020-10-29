Mamata writes to frontline police officers, expresses gratitude

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent letters to Officers-in-Charge of all police stations expressing her gratitude for their relentless fight for society to ensure the safety of people during the recently concluded Durga Puja amidst the Covid situation.



Letter of the Chief Minister wishing "Subho Bijaya" and good health at this critical time has come as an encouragement among the rank and file of both the Kolkata Police and the West Bengal Police.

Wishing them good health and happiness, Banerjee conveyed her heartiest greetings to the police personnel and their family members. She even sent sweets to the police personnel.

On many occasions, Banerjee has expressed her gratitude towards the frontline workers for their selfless service to society during this pandemic.

Before the Puja, Banerjee had directed concerned officers to ensure the safety of the police personnel who will be performing duty at the Puja pandals by providing them masks, hand gloves and face shields.

This time, the police personnel had the additional responsibility of ensuring Covid protocols when pandal hoppers, though handful in number, turned up at the Puja pandals. The police have carried out the task of maintaining physical distancing among the pandal hoppers and also distributed masks during the Puja. At the same time, in Kolkata, only 3,000 police personnel were posted to manage the situation during immersion of idols at the various ghats.

Anuj Sharma, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, also wrote to the rank and file of the force congratulating them for their remarkable feat during the Puja amid the pandemic situation. He also mentioned their fight for the past seven months to ensure people's safety.