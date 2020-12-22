Mamata writes to Centre to release funds for farmers

Kolkata: Labelling BJP as "a party of a bunch of cheaters", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of telling "garbage of lies" during his visit to the state on industrialisation and development of Bengal.



"He has presented complete distorted facts on various issues in his speech on Sunday. He said that Bengal is zero in industry but we are number one in MSME sector. He said that we have failed in constructing rural roads. He is contradicting their own reports as per the Centre's data only Bengal is number one in construction of rural roads. I will reply to each and every lie on Tuesday with proper documents in hand," Banerjee said, urging Shah to think twice and cross check the facts given by his party workers before publicly putting forward the "garbage of lies" as it does not suit him being the Home Minister of the country.

Moreover, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed Mamata Banerjee of not giving Rs 6,000 to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the Chief Minister Monday shot off a letter to the Union agriculture minister for transferring the requisite fund for disbursement among farmers. In her letter to Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Banerjee recalled a similar correspondence from her side in September and said the Centre's decision on implementation of the scheme in West Bengal and transferring the requisite fund for disbursement to the farmers through the state government machinery is still awaited.

"Almost three months ago I had written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to transfer the requisite fund to the state government on September 9. But they have not replied. Today, I tried to speak to him. But he was busy in a meeting. Subsequently, I wrote to him again on Monday," Banerjee said, adding that it shows that BJP is just spreading canard in this regard.

Shah on Sunday put forward a data showing the state's development in a poor light and stated that Bengal lags behind many other states in terms of development.

When asked about Shah's claim that CAA will come only after complete Covid vaccination is done, Banerjee said: "BJP is a party of a bunch of cheaters. They can do and say anything and everything for doing politics. I have been raising my voice against CAA, NRC and NPR since the day they have passed the law. I would like to say that all those who came to India before 1971 are citizens of India. We have recognised all refugee colonies in the state and each and every people of Bengal are citizens of the country. We will continue our fight against CAA, NRC and NPR till our last breath."

Though she will be giving a befitting reply to each and every lie of Shah on Tuesday, Banerjee has stated that her government is bringing the entire 10 crore people of the state under Swasthya Sathi Prakalpa while the Centre's Ayushman Bharat is only for 1.5 crore people.

"The state government is bearing the entire cost for Sasthya Sathi unlike that of the Centre's scheme in which state government again have to bear 40 percent of the project cost," Banerjee said after coming down on the BJP led government for not transferring the requisite fund that they want to give to farmers under

PM Kishan Samman Nidhi scheme to farmers to the state's treasury so that it can be distributed through the state government that is the implementing authority of

schemes at the grassroot level as per the country's federal structure.