Mamata wishes students luck for ICSE examinations

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended her best wishes to students appearing for this year's ICSE examinations.

The ICSE Class 10 examinations, starting Thursday, will continue till March 30.

"Best wishes to all the students appearing on the ICSE board exams starting today," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Around 2 lakh students will sit for the examinations this year, board sources said.

PTI

