Mamata wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed concern following hospitalisation of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive for COVID-19.



Expressing her sadness on hearing the news, Banerjee, who shares a great rapport with Bachchan, prayed for his speedy recovery.

"Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. Sr Bachchan please get well soon," Banerjee tweeted.

The 77-year-old actor on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and got himself admitted in the isolation ward of Mumbai-based Nanavati hospital.