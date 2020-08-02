Mamata wishes Amit Shah speedy recovery

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wished speedy recovery of Union Home Secretary Amit Shah who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family," Banerjee tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Shah said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.