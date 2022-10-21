Mamata welcomes SC stay on HC's job annulment order

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court stay on Calcutta High Court's order directing annulment of the appointment of 269 candidates as teachers, and said she was "not in favour of anyone losing jobs".

Banerjee, without taking names, also said that she admired people who fought for "genuine reasons".

"I do not know much about this case. On part of our government, education minister Bratya Basu is entitled to say anything in this regard. You know that the matter is subjudice. But I admire people who protest and fight for genuine reasons," Banerjee said.

"I do not want anybody to lose job. I want everybody to continue working. I am happy that the Supreme Court has given this order," she added.

The apex court on Tuesday, staying the Calcutta high court order, asked each of the 269 candidates to file affidavits to defend their appointment and directed the appointing authority to scrunitise the legality of the same.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court had on September 2 upheld an order of its single bench that directed the CBI to probe alleged irregularities in school jobs.