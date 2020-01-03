Mamata walks in siliguri mega rally
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee walked in an anti-CAA and anti-NRC rally in Siliguri on Friday. The rally, dubbed as a show of strength, saw an impressive turnout with thousands attending. The mega rally marched 4.5 km from Mallaguri to Baghajatin Park
