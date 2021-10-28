Mamata walks for 12kms in hill hamlet, reaches out to locals

DARJEELING: On the last day of her four-day tour of North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—who is known for her connect with the people at the grassroot-level—interacted with the local residents of Mahanadi, a hill hamlet, around 6kms from Kurseong, on Thursday. Taking a break from her busy schedule—packed with administrative works—Banerjee spent the day indulging in activities close-to-her heart. From taking a long walk amid the pristine surrounding to listening to songs, Banerjee concluded the trip on a lighter note.



The chief minister had arrived in Kurseong on Tuesday. After chairing an administrative meeting of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the Banerjee had retired for the night at the Kurseong Circuit House. Keeping with her usual routine of morning walks during her visit to the Hills, Mamata Banerjee descended from the Circuit House around 10:30am and headed straight for Mahanadi, accompanied by ministers Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen. She walked straight to the Mahanadi, where she bought a pair of slippers and kids' shoes. "I am elated that the Chief Minister visited my shop and bought shoes," stated Heera Pradhan, the shop owner.

Walking through the Mahanadi market, she spotted a shop selling woolens. The Chief Minister took the opportunity to advise the shopkeeper that light wool should be used so that the woolens from Darjeeling could be sold throughout the country even in places, where winters are not so severe.

Incidentally in the administrative meeting in Kurseong on Tuesday, she had stressed on the need for an organised woolen garment manufacturing cluster involving Self Help Groups so that the famous Darjeeling woolens can be sold throughout the country, thereby generating revenue as well as employment.

On the way back, the Chief Minister stopped at a roadside eatery and ordered tea. Sitting on a plastic chair, the Chief Minister sipped her Darjeeling tea and enjoyed minister Indranil Sen's crooning of her composition "Nil Aakasher Paaney," sitting on the parapet. Minister Aroop Biswas provided impromptu rhythm by thumping his own laps. An attentive Banerjee even rectified the lyrics at a point.

She even called up former Left Front minister Asok Bhattacharya, who lost his ailing wife Ratna Bhattacharya on Tuesday night. Her funeral will be held in Siliguri on Thursday. The Chief Minister expressed her condolences. On arrival at the gates of the Circuit House, the Chief Minister waved at the media persons and stated: "I have walked 12 km. I will be staying tonight here and will leave for Goa on Thursday afternoon."