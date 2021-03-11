Mamata vows temple tourism in Nandigram

Nandigram: Without naming Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee said someone was trying to reap the benefits of the development projects she had chalked out for Nandigram.



Addressing the party workers here on Wednesday afternoon she said: "I have chalked out a development plan for the area. A state-of-the-art hospital has been set up along with an ITI. The roads have been upgraded and a Rs 700 crore scheme has been taken up to provide piped water to every household. However, someone is trying to reap the benefit out of these projects." Visiting some old temples, she said: "A temple tourism will be set up in Nandigram and its neighbourhood. Nandigram will be included in the temple map of the state."

She visited Shibrampur temple and Chalmari Durga temple. In both the temples, she offered puja. Debabrata Panda, the head priest of the temple, later informed when asked about her gotra (lineage), she replied: "Trinamool Congress." She prayed for peace and prosperity of the people of Nandigram. She visited the Samsabad temple. "I have visited Nandigram so many times, but did not know about the existence of such old temples where hundreds of people come to offer prayers," she said. She took part in Giribazar Harisankirtan and performed 'arati' of the deities.

The state government is developing temple tourism in a big way. She has set up Tarakeshwar board and Bakreshwar Tarapith board to develop the ancient temple towns. Also, Banerjee was instrumental in setting up skywalk in Dakshineswar along with the restoration of the temple complex.