Mamata visits Sourav's residence to greet him on birthday

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met Sourav Ganguly at his residence in Kolkata and wished him on the occasion of the former India captain's 49th birthday. Wishes have been pouring in for the inspirational captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president on the special day.



Banerjee handed a bouquet to Sourav in what is notably her first meeting with Ganguly at his residence. Ganguly and Mamata share a cordial relationship with the Chief Minister often heaping praise on the former India opener.

Every year Mamata sends greetings to Sourav on his birthday but this is the first time she visited his residence. She spent almost 45 minutes with Sourav and his family on Thursday.

She presented saris to his spouse Dona and his mother while in return, they gifted her a sari and sweets.