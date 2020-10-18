Mamata visits Durga Puja marquees, urges to follow Covid protocols

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited several popular Durga Pujas in Kolkata to inaugurate them and urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the festivities. She visited the marquees of Babubagan, Jodhpur Park 95 Pally, Jodhpur Park Sarbojanin, Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Singhi Park, Ballygunge Cultural, Samaj Sebi Sangha and Shibmandir in South Kolkata.

Her Cabinet colleague Subrata Mukherjee was present during the inauguration of the Ekdalia Evergreen Puja, of which he is the mentor.

The Chief Minister drew flowers on canvas at Samajsebi Sangha.

Banerjee had virtually unveiled over 70 Pujas across the state in the first two days. She had also visited around 12 marquees in the city in the last two days.