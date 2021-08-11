Mamata visits deluge-hit areas, slams Centre over Ghatal situation

Ghatal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held the Centre's indifferent attitude towards the execution of the Ghatal Master Plan for the "man-made" floods in areas, including Ghatal, Daspur and Chandrakona in West Midnapore, that left at least 3 lakh people in distress.



Witnessing the catastrophic impact of floods that claimed 23 lives, including 19 in West Midnapore only, Banerjee set up a team comprising MPs, MLAs and ministers from Midnapore who will be visiting Parliament to place demand before the Centre for implementation of the Ghatal Master Plan at the earliest.

The Chief Minister visited Kushpata area at Ghatal from Jhargram on Tuesday after taking an aerial survey of the inundated sub-divisions (Ghatal, Daspur and Chandrakona) of West Midnapore and also took a stock of the situation wading in ankle-deep water. Banerjee was accompanied by MP Dev, Midnapore's MLA June Malia, state Irrigation minister Saumen Mahapatra, state Water Resources Investigation minister Manas Bhunia and District Magistrate Rashmi Kamal. She also distributed cheques worth Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the floods in the district along with providing relief materials among others.

Following her interaction with the flood-affected people at Ghatal, Banerjee said: "Ghatal is a low-lying area and it cannot be saved unless Ghatal Master Plan is implemented. Our repeated requests to implement the same are falling on deaf ears. We have executed the Kapaleshwari-Keleghai project at an expense of around Rs 700 crore from the state's exchequer that has given respite to the people in large parts of Midnapore. But the Ghatal Master Plan is essential for the areas, including Ghatal and Daspur".

She directed Ghatal's MP Dev, the state Irrigation minister, the state Water Resources Investigation minister, Minister of State for MSME and Salboni MLA Srikanta Mahato, Minister of State for Panchayats and Keshpur MLA Seuli Saha, Midnapore MLA June Malia and Minister of State for Technical Education Humayun Kabir along with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to meet the Union minister of Jal Shakti to ensure execution of the master plan.

"Now, Parliament is in session and a demand should be placed before the Centre for (financial) sanction for Ghatal Master Plan or else the area cannot be saved. Floods in Ghatal, Amta, Udaynarayanpur, Khanakul and Arambagh are man-made and it is worrisome as there is a forecast of another spell of heavy rainfall after a couple of days," Banerjee said adding that she found during the aerial survey that a vast area in the region was completely washed out.

She also stated in a Facebook post: "Today, as I was on my way to Ghatal, I saw how heavily flooded the entire region is. Despite raising these concerns multiple times, the Central Government took no cognizance of the grave situation. The need of the hour is to solidify the Ghatal Master Plan and act on it on an urgent basis. Meanwhile, the State Government will keep working towards providing support to those affected by the floods."

She spoke about preparing a report in this connection after returning to Kolkata and also directed Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi over the phone to send a team of officers to assess the damage caused due to floods in the area. She also expressed her gratitude towards the administration for working relentlessly to extend support to people at the time of natural calamity.

Different parts of Ghatal, including Argora, Krishnanagar, Gambhirnagar, Chauli, Singpur and three Gram Panchayats each in Daspur and Chandrakona are still under water. Though the level of water in river Silabati has comparatively receded, people were still found staying in tarpaulin camps on thoroughfares with their houses and agricultural lands remaining under water. Overflowing of river Silabati that connects with river Kangsabati led to floods in low-lying Ghatal and its neighbourhood.

"Around 2.5 to 3 lakh people were affected and all steps have been taken to provide necessary assistance," said District Magistrate Rashmi Kamal.

There are some places, including two to three Gram Panchayats each at Daspur, where electricity is yet to be restored.

The Chief Minister, who also visited an ashram of Thakur Anukul Chandra at Ghatal, distributed books and garments among children.

She also directed the state Irrigation minister to take steps for immediate repairing and reconstruction of culverts and minor bridges to restore road connectivity in the affected areas.