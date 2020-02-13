Mamata urges police to maintain case diaries for preventing slip-ups

Durgapur: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the police to maintain case diaries properly, as failure to do the same often helps criminals go scot-free. She was addressing the administrative review meeting of West Burdwan district here on Thursday afternoon.



Banerjee said: "It is often found that the police do not maintain case diaries properly. The criminals take the advantage and go scot-free. This has to be stopped. The police officers should be involved in maintaining case diaries," she said, adding: "The lawyers who are appointed by the state government should work seriously, as they are being paid by the state government."

The Chief Minister added that after receiving complaints, the police should examine them, saying: "Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh where the police do not receive complaints, while in Delhi we have seen youths opening fire at demonstrators."

Banerjee reiterated that no agency like banks had any right to ask the people to show documents. "The municipalities should know that the state government has made it very clear that no person can be asked to show the documents. I have respect for the banks but sometimes their officials ask the people to show documents. This should stop and the police should ensure that such actions are not repeated," she said.

Referring to a recent incident in Malda where some people were trying to convert some tribals by trying to organise their marriage, she said: "We are not going to tolerate any conversion. They (BJP) have money and are trying to purchase everyone. If such incidents are reported, the police will intervene and arrange the marriage under various schemes of the state government."

Banerjee said that in the name of trade unions, no extortion or harassment of industrialists and businessmen would be allowed. "I often receive complaints and have warned some local leaders. If they do not change their habit they will have to face the consequence," she maintained.

She also instructed the police to implement the Safe Drive Save Life programme in the rural areas, saying: "We should extend Safe Drive Save Life programme in the rural areas for the safety and security of people."

She said the Pathabandhu scheme should be implemented properly. Vivek Kumar, principal secretary (health) informed the Chief Minister that 981 dark spots have been identified throughout the state and training of the Pathabandhu volunteers was on in full swing.

Asking the District Magistrate to take steps to conduct the Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, CBSE, ICSE and Madrasa examinations smoothly, she said: "Ensure that there isn't any traffic jam so that the examinees can reach the examination centres without any difficulty." The Chief Minister also assured the members of Durgapur Press Club that she will pay the registration free of the land allotted by the state government to them, from the royalty she receives for her books.

Banerjee said that the state government has set up 12,000 houses for the people of Ranigunj, who live in the areas where land often caves-in. She said another 18,000 houses need to be set up, but the project is getting delayed as the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) has not allotted land. "If ECL does not give land then it should be held responsible in case of any accident," Banerjee added.