Mamata urges people to save state from outsiders

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee urged people to save Bengal from the clutches of the outsiders who were coming to the state with the sole intention of creating trouble.



She had attended a 'Duare Sarkar' camp at Jadubabur Bazar area in South Kolkata on Thursday morning. She was accompanied by party MP Mala Roy and Madan Mitra.

Addressing the people who had assembled in the camp, Banerjee said: "We have information that RSS members are coming to the area to confuse people. Be cautious and intensify your vigil. BJP is not a party from Bengal, it is a party from Delhi and Gujarat. We can take care of the people from Gujarat who have settled here."

She regretted that every day the BJP leaders accuse Bengal of deteriorating law and order, food scarcity and poor health care system. "Do you face any law and order problem in Bengal?" she asked.

"BJP is circulating lies and canard every day. Ration is free up to June 2021. Nowhere in India health care facilities are free in state-run hospitals," she added.

Banerjee claimed that people in Bengal live peacefully and happily. "Jadu Babur Bazaar is a cosmopolitan area and people from different religions and culture have been living here peacefully for generations," she added.

Banerjee said around 10 crore people would be brought under 'Swasthya Sathi' net. "Apart from the state-run health care establishments, around 1200 private hospitals and nursing homes including the top ones in Chennai and Delhi have been included in the list, where the people can receive treatment up to Rs 5 lakh," she maintained. Banerjee gave the cards to Archana Dutta, Shakti Jyoti Rajak and Sabita Mitra.

She said 'Swasthya Sathi' cards would empower women as those would be issued in their names. "Kanyashree has helped the girls studying in class VIII till the post graduate level. Sabuj Sathi has reduced the number of school dropouts," she added.

The schemes have helped people irrespective of caste, creed, religion and sex, Banerjee said. She also urged people to maintain the COVID-19 protocol at the Duare Sarkar camps.