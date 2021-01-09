Mamata urges party workers to focus on development work done in the state & not to think about defectors

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson urged party leaders not to think of the defectors and concentrate to uphold Bengal's rich heritage and legacy and focus on development work done by the state government in the past one



decade.

She held a meeting at her Kalighat residence on Friday evening. Party MPs and MLAs joined the meeting.

It was learnt that Trinamool Congress will project the development that has taken place in Bengal since 2011, and the heritage and legacy of Bengal in the manifesto for 2021 Assembly elections.

She inducted three MLAs, namely, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Malay Ghatak in the working committee of the party. Subhasis Chakraborty, Rajya Sabha MP has been appointed as the treasurer.