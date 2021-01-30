Mamata urges party leaders to beef up battle against BJP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee urged her party colleagues to put up stiff resistance to thwart BJP's attempt to come to power in Bengal in the 2021 Assembly election.



She held a meeting with party's MPs and ministers at her Kalighat residence on Friday evening.

All the MPs, including Pratima Mondol, Deb and minister Sadhan Pandey—who might have jumped the ship as per rumours—attended the meeting.

According to sources, Banerjee told her party colleagues not to say anything that might tarnish the image of the party. "She asked Madan Mitra not to get involved in loose talks as that might affect the party adversely," sources claimed.

Banerjee has given a 15-day assignment on poll campaign starting from February 1 to her colleagues. She asked Deb, Nusrat Jahan and Satabdi Roy to campaign intensely in their constituencies. The next course of action will be announced later.

During this period, the MPs will go to their constituencies and take part in intense campaigning. They will inform the people about the development projects taken up by the

state government in the past decade.

Sources said Banerjee told her party men to go to the people and inform them about the pro-people initiatives taken up by the state government. "Also, they have been asked to oppose the volley of canard and lies circulated by the BJP in social media," sources added.

She urged her colleagues not to think of those who had left the party. It may be mentioned that some days ago she had told her party colleagues 'either to catch the train or remain on the station'. "If they are travelling on the train, they cannot get down and those who are on the platform cannot board it," she had told party men. Rumours are rife that some of her MPs and MLAs would join BJP in the next one month.

Banerjee reiterated that the party will come to power in the 2021 Assembly election and urged her colleagues to take up the fight seriously. "The BJP has money, media and the IT cell. It is constantly spreading lies and canard. Don't get scared. Tell people about the development that has taken place in the past decade. Development is our slogan and we will win the battle," she reportedly told the party members. She claimed that she has faith in the people as they are by her side.

Meanwhile, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, party's MP said TMC would take part in the budget session of the Parliament. Sougata Roy said all the MLAs have been asked to be present during the budget session particularly on February 8 when the vote on accounts will be tabled by the state Finance minister Amit Mitra.