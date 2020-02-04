Mamata urges party cadres to reach out to masses

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee, while addressing anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest rallies at Bongaon in North 24-Parganas and Ranaghat in Nadia on Tuesday, gave a detailed account of the various development schemes introduced by her government and also asked her party cadres to go to the people who might have shifted their allegiance to BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections.



Banerjee's remarks are significant as her party had lost both Bongaon and Ranaghat seats to BJP in the Parliamentary elections last year. She also raised her protest against the Centre after it drastically cut its funds for various projects in Bengal. Banerjee also pointed out that in some cases, the BJP-led government has stopped providing funds altogether.

While addressing a huge gathering at both the places, Banerjee mentioned how her government has introduced a host of new schemes for the people and is also running many of the schemes without grants from the Centre.

"Our Kanyashree scheme has immensely benefitted schoolgirls to pursue their studies. Earlier, many of the girls were forced to get married after they attained the age of 18. They are now getting money from the state government to continue higher studies," Banerjee said.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has also been providing scholarships to the girls for pursuing higher studies. The scheme had earned the government international accolades. Even the school dropout rate has gone down drastically, following the introduction of the Kanyashree scheme.

She also reminded the people that her government has given land rights to the refugees.

The Bengal government has worked in every field but some of the local-level mistakes might have cost the ruling party loss in a few Lok Sabha seats and she added that she would not mind admitting that some mistakes had been committed by some local leaders of her party.

"Some of you might have committed a few mistakes. You have to admit the mistakes and go to the people. The democracy would be in jeopardy if the people are alienated," Banerjee said to her party cadres.

In the same breath, she also accused BJP of distributing money in order to get votes. She had also been vocal on a number of occasions in the past, where she alleged that BJP had resorted to various unfair means to win the elections.

"We did not understand that BJP had transferred money to the accounts of some people to win the election. Please don't cast your vote in their favour if they provide you with money. Don't bow down your heads before those who indulge in wrong means. Bowing down your heads before wrong people will never earn you respect," Banerjee told at a rally.

Her comments come at a time when various civic bodies are scheduled to go to poll in a few months from now.

"Even during the cyclone 'Bulbul', we rescued 2 lakh people. We gave them shelter and also provided them with compensation. I personally visited Basirhat in North 24-Parganas after it was hit by the cyclone. The Centre has not given us any funds," Banerjee stated.