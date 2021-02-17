Mamata urges Health Dept to ensure maximum vaccination coverage for govt's frontline workers, including teachers

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday personally requested the state Health and Family Welfare Department to ensure maximum Covid vaccination coverage for all frontline employees of the state government, including teachers.



Expressing her gratitude to all frontline workers for their relentless fight to protect common people during the pandemic, Banerjee stated in a tweet: "I would like to thank everyone at GoWB who've led the fight against #COVID from the front medics, paramedics, police, govt staff, teachers & other parasatals."

Banerjee, who is also the state Health minister, further stated in the tweet: "I care for all my colleagues at GoWB & have personally requested @wbdhfw to ensure max vaccination coverage for them."

Till February 16, that was the 25th day of Covid vaccination, as many as 5.33 lakh people have been vaccinated. On Tuesday, around 5,874 persons were vaccinated in the state. So far, 6,535 have taken the second dose. At the same time, there was no AEFI reported for four consecutive days till Monday.

According to a senior official, Banerjee's tweet gains significance in poll-bound Bengal as it would ensure timely vaccination of all polling personnel.

Banerjee, who personally requested the state Health department to ensure maximum vaccination coverage for all frontline employees of her government, had earlier extended support to them when they worked selflessly for society by ensuring special health coverage in case of Covid infection. They have received a health coverage of Rs 1 lakh if one got affected with the virus and in case of death of any employee, Rs 10 lakh would be given to his or her family members besides a job to the next of kin of the deceased.