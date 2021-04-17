Mamata urges EC not to allow 'outsiders' to state sans –ve report

Noapara: Holding BJP responsible for the surge in Covid cases in Bengal, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged the Election Commission (EC) not to allow any "outsiders" into the state without RT-PCR test.



In the same breath, she stated that BJP has brought thousands of "outsiders" to Bengal who are staying in different hotels and guest houses.

"Neglect of the Narendra Modi government with an eye on the elections led to a surge in Covid cases across the country. It was not there for the past five to six months. But, the cases are getting multiplied rapidly once again. Though Bengal is not one of the 10 states with the highest number of cases in the country, how long I can keep it under control as outsiders, including goons, have been brought from different parts of the country. Even Central forces are coming from other states. Why are workers being brought from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to set up the hangers for the Prime Minister's rally? They can also bring Covid. So, I would urge the EC not to allow any outsider into the state without a negative RT-PCR report for Covid," Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Nabadwip in Nadia.

She further added that in many cases RT-PCR tests are not conducted if they come into the state for the purpose of the visit of the Prime Minister. "How do I know whether they are Covid-infected or not? They don't undergo any RT-PCR test," she said.

"They will flee after spreading Covid here and the people of Bengal will have to face the consequences," Banerjee said, adding that she does not have any objection to the Prime Minister's visits to the state. "But, he must ensure that Covid isn't spread in the state," she added.

This comes when as many as 6,910 Covid cases have been recorded in the state. About 26 have died in the past 24 hours.

Stating that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure vaccination of a maximum number of people, she once again pointed fingers at the Prime Minister for not sanctioning vaccines to Bengal despite her offer to pay for the same. Banerjee reiterated that she wanted to give vaccine shots to all 10 crore people in the state free of cost.

Banerjee held three rallies in North 24-Parganas as well where she attacked the Prime Minister saying that his recent visit to Bangladesh was "politically motivated". "All the time Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh, I was also invited. I had to visit to show respect to the neighbouring country. But, this time he went all alone. So, protesting against the same, I will never ever accompany him to the neighbouring state," she added.

Urging people to cast votes in favour of TMC to ensure sustenance of peace in the state, Banerjee compared Union Home minister Amit Shah with Joseph Goebbels for spreading lies by saying that Durga Puja was not allowed in Bengal. "Everyone knows that it is nothing but a blatant lie. Keep one thing in mind that Hindustan is in danger. If Bengal survives, Hindustan will also survive," she said.