Mamata urges Cong, CPI(M) to put aside differences, fight against 'fascist' BJP
Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the opposition CPI(M) and the Congress to put aside narrow political differences and fight together against the "fascist BJP government" at the Centre.
Contending that NPR, NRC and CAA were correlated, the TMC supremo said the new citizenship law was "anti-people".
The Chief Minister, while speaking on the anti-CAA resolution tabled in the Assembly, demanded that the contentious law be immediately repealed.
"The CAA is anti-people, anti-constitutional... We want this law to be repealed immediately," she said.
Insisting that the Congress and the Left Front should stop spreading canards against her government, she said: "Time has come to forget our narrow differences and fight together to save the country."
Referring to the criticisms made by the Congress and the CPI(M) over her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to the state, Banerjee said the slogan 'Didi-Modi are both sides of same coin' will boomerang for the Opposition parties.
"Our state government had the guts to skip the NPR meeting (in Delhi); if the BJP wants it can dismiss my government," she added.
