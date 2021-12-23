Mamata to visit Sagar Island on Dec 29 & 30; slated to hold admin meet of South 24-Pgns on Dec 29

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Sagar Island in South 24-Parganas in the last week of December to take a stock of the preparation for the forthcoming Gangasagar Mela where lakhs of people from all over the country visit to take a holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal on the day of Makarsankranti.



Banerjee would be visiting Sagar Island on December 29 and 30. She is also scheduled to hold the administrative review meeting of the district on December 29.

She would also be offering puja at Kapil Muni Ashram and would reach to the grassroot level to inspect all preparation to ensure that pilgrims do not face any problem when they will visit the place when the Covid pandemic is yet to get over.

The heavy turnout of pilgrims takes place mainly on the day of Makar Sankranti that is in mid-January. Keeping the Covid situation in mind the state government has taken a slew of measures giving emphasis on e-darshan and e-snan facilities in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Under the facilities, a devotee will get water from the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal supplied at their houses if applied online for the same.

It needs a mention that Banerjee on Tuesday the Chief Minister offered puja at the temple of Maa Kamakhya and Maa Bagalamukhi in Assam.

Almost every year, Banerjee visits Sagar Island ahead of the Gangasagar Mela to personally take stock of the preparation. It was Mamata Banerjee's government only that ensured a massive development in the area.

Despite witnessing heavy damages due to super cyclone Amphan and cyclone Yaas, the state government has carried out reconstruction and once again ensured overall development of the area.