Mamata to visit Jhargram & West Midnapore, attend 'Adivasi Diwas' event

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to set out for a two-day tour to Jhargram and West Midnapore during which she will be attending the "Adivasi Diwas" event besides taking stock of the flood situation.



This is the Chief Minister's first visit to Jangalmahal to attend any programme of the state government after a landslide victory in the Assembly polls in which the Trinamool Congress has retained its control in the area. Banerjee is scheduled to leave Kolkata on Monday afternoon and will be attending the event at Jhargram Stadium on the same day. August 9 is the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples and it is widely celebrated as 'Adivasi Diwas'.

According to sources, Banerjee would felicitate eminent personalities from the tribal community and students from Lodha and Sabar communities. At the same time, she will be distributing "dhamsha" and "madol" among artistes from the tribal community. It needs a mention that the Mamata Banerjee government created the Tribal Development Department to bring about comprehensive development of various tribal communities in the state.

On her way to Jhargram by chopper, she will also be taking an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister is likely to reach inundated Ghatal in West Midnapore and take stock of the situation. She will also be holding a meeting with the local administration as the floods have left many homeless and claimed 23 lives so far.

Banerjee was supposed to take an aerial survey of the flood situation at Amta and Udaynarayanpur in Howrah, Khanakul and Arambagh in Hooghly and Ghatal in West Midnapore. She had visited Amta by road, cancelling the aerial survey due to inclement weather. She had assured to visit Ghatal next week. Banerjee is scheduled to return to Kolkata on Tuesday after holding the meeting at Ghatal. Earlier, the Chief Minister had also visited Yaas-affected areas in East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas and ensured proper reconstruction work.