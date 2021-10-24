Mamata to visit Goa on Oct 28, urges parties to join TMC in defeating BJP, its 'divisive agenda'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee called upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP, ahead of her maiden visit to Goa on October 28. Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly is likely to be held in 2022.



"As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years," Banerjee tweeted on Saturday.

She further reiterated that TMC will form a new government in Goa. "Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations! #GoenchiNaviSakal," she further tweeted.

Trinamool after its landslide victory in the Assembly elections in Bengal is trying to increase its footprint nationally and has already started making inroads in Tripura and Goa. Both these states have a BJP led government.

TMC has already inducted former Chief Minister and 7 time MLA of Goa Luizinho Faleiro from the Congress. Faleiro has been appointed as a national vice-president of TMC on Friday.

"I'm humbled by your faith in me @MamataOfficial & party. All that I had expected was to fight the divisive forces of BJP alongside you. Thank you for giving Goans a voice at the national stage! This appointment has reaffirmed your affection, love & concern for Goa and Goans alike," Faleiro tweeted.

Meanwhile, celebrities from various states have expressed their desire to join All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) during party supremo Mamata Banerjee's first visit to Goa from October 28 to 30, said senior leaders of the party

According to TMC sources, the party is very serious about roping in star power for its campaign in Goa. TMC MP Derek O' Brien has recently met singer Lucky Ali and actor and activist Nafisa Ali in Goa raising speculations of the duo's joining the Banerjee led party.

Nafisa Ali soon after the meeting O' Brien posted a picture on her Instagram account with a caption expressing her joy with the TMC supremo deciding to contest Goa elections. "India needs a vibrant leader and am happy that Mamata Banerjee has decided to contest from Goa," posted Nafisa in her social media handle.

Interestingly Nafisa's birth place is Kolkata and she has also contested on Congress's ticket in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Kolkata South seat. She was defeated by TMC supremo.