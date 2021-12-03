Mamata to visit Goa and Meghalaya in December

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Goa and Meghalaya, two states where the party made its presence felt, in December.



Trinamool Congress national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also likely to accompany the party's chairperson during her Goa trip. She is likely to visit Goa on December 13.

The party's chairperson would visit Goa for a three day tour when there are possibilities of joining of leaders of different political parties to Trinamool Congress. She would also be holding a couple of road shows and there would be high level meeting with senior leaders of her party.

After returning from Goa, she is also scheduled to visit Meghalaya where 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs, including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, recently joined Trinamool Congress. The party supremo is likely to visit Meghalaya on December 21 if everything remained as planned. This would be Banerjee's first visit to the state in the north-east on any official trip.

It was on September 30 when former Chief Minister of Goa Luizinho Falerio along with nine others had joined Trinamool Congress. On October 28 Trinamool Congress chairperson had visited Goa that is going for the Assembly polls in February 2022.

Trinamool Congress has decided to fight in all the 40 seats in the currently BJP-ruled states where the Congress and AAP are also trying to make their presence felt.

The political scenario in Goa had completely changed with Trinamool Congress coming up as a major political party and the party chairperson's assurance to the people in Goa that her party would fight against the divisive forces and work to break a new dawn for the state.

For the first time in the Goa's political history, she had visited the fishermen community that is the biggest community in the state.

It was during her visit only ace tennis player Leander

Paes, national swimming champion Nafisa Ali and several social workers and businessmen had joined Trinamool Congress.

This time too leaders of different political parties would be joining Trinamool Congress and there is high chance of NCP Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao to join Trinamool Congress in the presence of the party's chairperson. Recently, he met Banerjee here in Kolkata.