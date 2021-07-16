Mamata to visit Delhi amid fresh buzz over anti-BJP front

Kolkata: Amidst strong speculations of anti-BJP political parties uniting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit New Delhi later this month during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and meet several leaders in the national Capital.



She would also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked about her visit, Banerjee on Thursday, said: "I have not visited Delhi since the Assembly elections in the state were over. I usually go once when Parliament remains in session as I get the opportunity to meet old and new friends. This time, it did not happen yet due to the state's Covid condition. Now, I will go as the situation in the state has improved."

Though there is a strong buzz that she may go to Delhi on July 25, Banerjee did not confirm the date of her visit. She further stated: "I also would meet the President and the Prime Minister as I am going after the elections."

Banerjee would meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during her visit.

Banerjee's visit to New Delhi gains significance as the Opposition political parties would come together to form an anti-BJP front to defeat the saffron camp in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It was on June 22 when a discussion among leaders from several anti-BJP parties at Pawar's residence took place and it was decided that a "vision document" eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be scripted.

Banerjee had even said while addressing the media at the state Secretariat: "Country is not only run by the BJP. There are many states where the government is of the Opposition political parties. They (BJP) are in government today. They may not be in power in 2024. The rules that they are framing now, would get changed after they get removed from power."

Again, meetings of election strategist Prashant Kishor with Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Vadra has led to strong buzz over the formation of an anti-BJP front.