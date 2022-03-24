Mamata to visit Birbhum site today, vows stern action against culprits

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Rampurhat in Birbhum on Thursday where eight persons, including two children, were burnt alive on Monday night.



She said the state government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Director General of Police is camping in the area. No one will be spared and stringent action will be taken against those involved in the matter.

Condemning the incident as "most unfortunate", she said: "I had initially decided to visit Rampurhat on Wednesday to talk to the villagers but members of another political party are visiting the area. They will try to create trouble in my presence. I am told that they had sweets at Shaktigarh and will reach Rampurhat in the afternoon," she said. She was addressing a gathering to hand over widow pension to 8 lakh fresh applicants at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Officer-in-Charge has been closed and the SDPO has been removed. Firhad Hakim, Ashis Banerjee and Anubrata Mondol had visited the area. I assure you that the criminals will be brought to book," she said, adding: "We are in the government. Why should we create trouble by setting houses on fire? Those who do not work have set the houses on fire just to malign the state government. It is part of a bigger conspiracy," she remarked.

Police have arrested 11 more persons in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, a senior officer of the District Intelligence Bureau (DIB) along with 12 civic volunteers were suspended for dereliction of duty. Forensic experts visited the gutted houses and collected samples for examination.

Banerjee felt that at a time when prices of cooking gas, petrol, diesel and kerosene have skyrocketed, such incidents are created to divert the attention of people.

She said BJP and CPI(M) are trying to break Bengal. "As long as the people of this state are with us, no one can break Bengal," she said.

Lauding the police, she said: "Not all police officers are bad.

There may be lapses in one or two police officers who are pulled up and appropriate action is taken. The police not only protects the people, they ensure peace during festivals and social functions."

Coming down heavily on the BJP, she said: "Our MPs were not allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri or Assam or Unnao. But we never do it. We have allowed the BJP MPs to visit the spot."

A team of five BJP MPs led by Suvendu Adhikari reached Bogtui village. He demanded an investigation by the CBI and the NIA. Biman Bose and Mohammad Selim also went to the site and were stopped by the police.

Police pickets have been posted at Bogtui village. Most people have left the village, including the relatives of TMC's murdered Deputy Pradhan Bhadu Sheikh.