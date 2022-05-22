Mamata to tour Bankura & Purulia from May 31-June 1

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting the two districts of Junglemahal—Purulia and Bankura—on May 31 and June 1.



The Trinamool Congress supremo will be holding a convention with booth-level workers.

Banerjee is also likely to chair administrative review meetings to take stock of the development works in the two districts.

Banerjee had just ended her three-day tour of West Midnapore and Jhargram district.

The top brass of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the two districts have already started preparations of booth-level convention to be chaired by party chairperson Banerjee.

Senior Trinamool leader Moloy Ghatak who reached Purulia on Saturday inspected the Battery Ground at Simulia, Purulia. He will be visiting some other grounds with the district leadership before finalising the venue for May 31 meeting. The venue for the booth-level meeting at Bankura to be held on June 1, will also be finalised soon. The district leadership inspected the Sati Grounds on Saturday.

Banerjee usually holds administrative meetings too when she embarks on district visits.

However, sources in the Chief Minister's office have remained tight-lipped about her administrative programmes in the two districts.