Mamata to take oath in Assembly on Oct 7

KOLKATA: Mamata Banerjee will take oath as an MLA at the state Legislative Assembly at 2 pm on October 7. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will administer the oath to Banerjee, who had a comfortable victory from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency by a margin of 58,835 votes. He will also be administering oaths to the two newly-elected MLAs — Amirul Islam from Jangipur and Jakir Hossain from Shamserganj.



Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee had earlier written to the Governor requesting him to conduct the oath-taking ceremony of Banerjee as an MLA at the state Assembly on October 7 at 11.45 am. He had to write to the Governor to conduct the oath-taking ceremony as the power for the same conferred on Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay was withdrawn in September.

The Governor has given his consent to administer the oath at 11.45 am on October 7. Later, the Parliamentary Affairs minister again wrote to him to change the time of the oath-taking ceremony to 2 pm on the same day.

Subsequently, the Governor confirmed that he would administer the oath at 2 pm. Dhankhar's latest tweet in this connection read: "Earlier @itspcofficial (Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee) had indicated 'pl administer oath of 3 elected members on 7th October 2021 at 11.45 a.m.' and after issuance of order has sought "Kindly allow to administer oath at 2 p.m. instead of 11.45 a.m. Now oath will be administered at 2 PM at WBLA by Governor WB."