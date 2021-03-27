Mamata to stay in Nandigram till Apr 1

Dashpur/Debra: TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee will stay in Nandigram for five days from March 28 (Holi) to April 1 to monitor the situation there as BJP has allegedly brought in "goons from outside the state" to create trouble on the day of election.



Banerjee is contesting from Nandigram, which goes to polls during the second phase on April 1. "They are bringing in goons to Kanthi and Nandigram from outside. But there is nothing to worry. I will be staying there for five days till the election gets over on April 1 to monitor the situation," she said while addressing a mammoth gathering at Dashpur.

Banerjee, who has been campaigning for candidates of her party in all 291 constituencies, will lead two rallies at Nandigram on March 29 and 30, the last day of campaigning for the Assembly constituency. She will also spend Holi at Nandigram this time. Banerjee will be staying at a rented house at Reapara. According to a senior TMC leader, Banerjee will give a befitting reply to BJP for playing communal cards and divisive politics in the land that is deeply connected with the country's freedom movement.

A team of senior TMC leaders, including the party's state president Subrata Bakshi, MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Purnendu Basu to MP Dola Sen, is in Nandigram holding different political programmes as a part of the poll campaign in areas like Sonachura, Reyapara and Gokulnagar for the past three weeks. Banerjee announced to contest from Nandigram while addressing a rally at Tekhali. Suvendu had won as a TMC candidate in 2016. Banerjee had filed her nomination on March 10 at Haldia SDO office and on the same day she received severe injuries on her leg in an 'alleged attack'.

While addressing the Dashpur rally, she said the Centre had neither given clearance to take up the Ghatal Master Plan nor provided financial aid. "We will take up the work at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore after coming to power to give respite to the people from flood-like situations here," she said.