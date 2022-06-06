Mamata to start three-day tour of Alipuduar district today

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will start her three-day tour of Alipurduar district in North Bengal on Monday.



Banerjee will be chairing a Cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Monday afternoon.

Following this, she will be travelling from Kolkata airport to Bagdogra by flight and from there she will be reaching Hasimara helipad by a chopper. She will be staying at a resort in Alipurduar on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, Banerjee who is also the Trinamool Congress chairperson will be attending a booth-level meeting of party workers of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts at Parade Ground in Alipurduar.

On Wednesday, she will be attending a mass marriage ceremony at a football ground in Hasimara. Banerjee will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several projects from the programme, including the renovation of the Buxa Fort.

Following this Banerjee will be travelling back to Bagdogra in a chopper and take the return flight to Kolkata.

Banerjee usually holds administrative review meetings during her district visit, but this time no such meeting is scheduled, however, there may be a last-minute change.

State Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pulak Roy paid a visit to Alipurduar a few days back to assess the preparedness for Banerjee's meeting. He visited both the venues where Banerjee's programmes are scheduled to be held.

Earlier, during her visit to Bankura, Banerjee had asked Chief Secretary H.K Dwivedi and the Tourism department to lay special emphasis on religious tourism by developing infrastructure of the religious sites of different communities located in Bankura district. Banerjee also asked the Tourism department to boost home tourism through development of homestays. Banerjee had also said Bakura- Purulia and their adjoining districts will get immense benefit as Rs 72,000 crore will be invested.