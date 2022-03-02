Mamata to start 2-day Varanasi tour today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee will leave for a two-day tour to Varanasi on Wednesday.



She is likely to address a rally with Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on March 3. Earlier, Banerjee had addressed a press conference with Yadav on February 7 in Lucknow. In early February, Kiranmay Nanda, vice-president of SP came to Banerjee's Kalighat residence and requested her to address a press conference with Yadav in Lucknow.

Banerjee is likely to witness the Ganga Aarati at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Wednesday. She is also likely to offer prayers at the Viswanath Temple on March 3.