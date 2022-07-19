Mamata to set up two memorials in memory of July 21 martyrs next year

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee has decided to set up two memorials in memory of those, who were shot dead by the police on July 21, 1993 at Bijon Setu Bridge in Kasba next year.



Senior TMC leaders are of the opinion that the incident not only had been a turning point in Mamata Banerjee's political career, but also has led to huge public outcry during that time.

A senior TMC leader said: "This year, Mamata Banerjee has directed all the local TMC leaders to organise small rallies this week in various localities before July 21 and directed them to give speech on the events that unfolded on July 21, 1993, so that people remember the chronology of the events that followed on that date. Along with that, candels will be lit up in various localities in memory of the 13 Youth Congress leaders, who were shot by Bengal police."

After coming to power, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has formed a judicial commission, headed by Sushanto Chattopadhyay, to inquire into the incident.

Senior TMC leaders said that the memorials would be maintained by the local councillors and Mamata Banerjee is likely to reveal the memorial next year on July 21.

The July 21 Martyrs' Day rally is an annual event, organised by the TMC, in the heart of Kolkata at Esplanade road. The event commemorates an incident that took place on July 21, 1993, wherein 13 Congress workers were shot dead by Bengal police during a protest rally organised by the Youth Congress under Banerjee.