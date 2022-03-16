Mamata to meet students who returned from Ukraine today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will interact with students who returned to their respective residences in Bengal from Ukraine at Khudiram Anusilan Kendra on Wednesday. The majority of the returnees are medical students and had to return after the Russia — Ukraine war began.



The Centre had launched 'Operation Ganga' for evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine. Many of them were from Bengal too. The Chief Minister had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to make adequate arrangements for bringing back the students from the country stuck in Ukraine quickly.

According to sources, around 300 students from the state have returned from Ukraine.

The District Magistrates (DMs) have been asked to communicate with them and make arrangements to send them home. A nodal officer from the respective districts will coordinate the students' participation in the event.

If the student is a female, she can be accompanied by one of her guardians.

Students are anxious about their future and their further academic pursuits as they have been compelled to return, stopping their studies midway.

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions on the issue of admission and continuation of studies in the country by Indian medical students who were recently evacuated from war-hit Ukraine.

The plea also sought directions to the Centre to provide a medical subject equivalency orientation programme for admitting them in the Indian curriculum.