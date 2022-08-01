Mamata to meet Oppn CMs during her Delhi visit

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet the Opposition Chief Ministers during her stay in Delhi. Banerjee is flying to the national Capital to attend the meeting of the Niti Aayog.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested all the Chief Ministers to attend the meeting.

Political experts said Banerjee is likely to meet K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana; MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu; Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab and Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi on August 6. There may be a meeting between her and Sonia Gandhi also, they said.

It was learnt that the Opposition parties have prepared a list of tainted leaders from their parties against whom no action has been taken by the Centre after they joined the BJP. The Opposition parties would also go big to let people know about the Centre's double standards in not taking action against them.

The letting loose of the Central agencies to scare the Opposition leaders is likely to come up during the discussion. The Opposition parties will launch movements against BJP's political vendetta.

It may be recalled that Mamata Banerjee had repeatedly said, including in her speech at the Martyrs' Day rally on July 21, that the BJP would not get a single majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At the Niti Aayog meeting, Banerjee is likely to raise the issue of how the Centre has stopped giving funds for 100 days work and other such projects. There may be a one-to-one interaction between Modi and Banerjee as well.