Mamata to inaugurate X-Mas festival on Dec 20

Kolkata: The 11th edition of Kolkata Christmas Festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Allen Park in Park Street on December 20.



The entire stretch of Park Street, Allen Park & St Paul's Cathedral and adjoining areas will be suitably illuminated with proper branding during the period from December 20 to January 10, 2022 to commemorate the essence of the Christmas festival.

There will be no temporary food stalls inside Allen Park or on the pavement on Park Street but cultural programmes will be organised from December 20, 2021 to December 30, 2021 by various leading eminent artists of Bengal following all the Covid safety protocols.

Tourism Department information kiosk and first aid stalls will be set up inside Allen Park during the festival.

The mega event is being organised by the state Tourism department in association with the Kolkata Police, state Information & Cultural Affairs department and Apeejay Surendra Group.

In addition to the celebrations in Kolkata, illumination of prominent locations, including the churches, will be done in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Chandannagore, Bandel, Krishnanagar and Baruipur.

Wearing of masks and other Covid health protocols will be followed by visitors who wish to turn up at Allen Park during the festival.

The Kolkata Christmas Festival has been organised at Allen Park during this time every year since 2011.