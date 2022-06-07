Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort
Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the renovated Buxa Fort located in Alipurduar on Wednesday. The conservation and restoration of the fort — a state-protected historical monument — is a major stride of the state government in boosting heritage tourism.
"In the first phase, the restoration of the prison cell, long passages, gates, boundary walls, different barracks along with its beautification works as means of archaeological conservation of Buxa Fort was taken up and has been completed and the historical monument has emerged as a major heritage tourist spot," said Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate of Alipurduar.
The fort was in ruins and over Rs 4.82 crore was allocated by the state government through the state Information and Cultural Affairs department in favour of this project.
The Buxa Fort within the Buxa Tiger Reserve area is located at an altitude of 867 metres. The fort that can be called the polestar of tourism in Dooars is 30 km away from Alipurduar town.
The King of Bhutan used the fort to protect a segment of the famous Silk Route connecting Tibet with India.
Later during unrest in the occupation of Tibet, hundreds of refugees arrived at the place and used the then abandoned fort as a refuge shelter.
At the end of the 18th century, the British Army invaded the fort at the request of the King of Koch and took it away from the Bhutanese in the second Duar War. It was used as a detention camp by the British during the Indian freedom movement.
There is also a plan to open a museum here where different artefacts, historical documents and other items will be displayed, a senior official in the district administration said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT