Mamata to hold Trinamool Congress meeting today

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will hold an emergency meeting of the party in its new temporary office off Eastern Metropolitan Bypass on Thursday.



Along with the state committee members, some district presidents, MLAs and MPs will attend the meeting. The meeting is likely to be held at 5 pm.

In view of the state Panchayat election which is scheduled to be held in 2023, Banerjee is going to prepare the road map and give clear cut instructions to the party leaders.

It was learnt that she might instruct the leaders that under no circumstances the party will tolerate any intervention of the leaders in official work.

Again, the party will not tolerate any corruption and stern action will be taken against any one involved in corruption. If the party receives complaints of alleged involvement of any leader in corruption then inquiry will be held and stern action will be taken if he or she is found guilty.

Banerjee is likely to give instruction that the leaders cannot talk about internal decisions of the party in public. They will be allowed to speak about their grievances to the leaders and will be asked not to talk about them in public as it gives wrong messages to the people.

The leaders will be asked to go to the people and listen to their complaints. They will also be asked to inform the people about various pro people schemes taken by the state government. The leaders will go to the people regularly to build contacts.

Trinamool chairperson felt that there should be absolute transparency in the party. There will be Panchayat election and action will be taken against any one who will try to prevent others from exercising their franchise.

In 2024 there is Lok Sabha election and Trinamool's target will be to get as many seats as possible.

After 2021 Assembly election, Trinamool is on a winning spree in the by-elections, municipal and civic elections. The party will strengthen its organisation to maintain this.