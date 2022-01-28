Mamata to hold state admin review meeting at Netaji Indoor on Feb 3

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold state administrative review meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium on February 3.



This is the first time this year when Banerjee will be holding a physical meeting. All senior government officials in the level of Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries heading all departments, District Magistrates, the top brass of the police administration including SPs/CPs have been asked to attend the meeting.

The Chief Minister is likely to discuss the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and at the same time take stock of the several ongoing schemes.

The meeting is scheduled to start from 2 pm,

The issue of reopening the schools and colleges may also come up at the discussion. Schools from class IX to XII and colleges and universities were opened from November 16 but did not reopen after the Christmas holidays in January as there was a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A few days back Education minister Bratya Basu had said that the government is keen to open up schools in phases which will take place only after ensuring the safety and security of the students.

He had also stated that Banerjee has been keeping a close tab of the situation and will take the final call on reopening the schools and colleges.

Banerjee is likely to do a comprehensive district-wise review of all projects being executed. A few of the projects have been delayed due to Covid and ways for expediting those may also be discussed.

This apart, the Duare Sarkar camps that will commence fromFebruary 15 is also likely to be discussed.

The first phase of the camps would be held from February 15 to 21 and second phase from March 1 to 7.

Services would be delivered to the beneficiaries from March 8 to 15.