Mamata to hold rally in Hooghly today

Kolkata: Eyeing win in all the 18 Assembly constituencies, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee will be addressing her first political rally in Hooghly district on Monday in the run up of the forthcoming crucial Assembly polls in the state.



The rally will be held at Sekandarpur near Purshura that falls under the jurisdiction of Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency. Party workers and supporters from all across the district will turn up at the meeting, but maximum number of people will come to listen to Banerjee will be from the adjacent Khanakul, Arambagh and Pursurah Assembly constituencies.

TMC won in two—Arambagh and Srerampore—out of the three Lok Sabha seats in the district in 2019 general elections. BJP had managed to win in Hooghly Lok Sabha seat. In 2016, Trinamool Congress had bagged 16 seats leaving one each for CPI(M) (Pandua Assembly constituency) and Congress (Chapdani Assembly constituency). Compared to that of the 2016 Assembly polls, vote percentage of TMC was 44.14 per cent despite a drop by 10.79 per cent in Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency. Coongress and CPI(M) vote percentage had also dropped by 22.68 per cent and 1.39 per cent respectively. TMC was ahead in 10 Assembly seats while BJP had taken lead in eight seats including Pursurah in the district in the last general elections.

"Assembly polls is always different from Parliamentary elections. People have witnessed the overall development that the district has witnessed in the past 10 years. Every household have received benefit of at least one state-run scheme and Duare Sarkar programme helped people get the benefits at their doorstep. We are confident of winning in all the 18 seats in the district," said the district TMC

president Dilip Yadav.

He further said: "The beneficiaries will also turn up in tomorrow's rally to express their gratitude to the Chief Minister and we the party workers are eagerly waiting to listen to the party supremo as she will be showing us the direction, according to which we have to fight ahead of the

election."

Banerjee is expected to raise her voice once again against "Centre's indifferent towards farmers" while addressing in Hooghly district that also consists of Singur Assembly constituency, which had witnessed Banerjee's fight for rights of farmers when 1000 acres of multi-crop land was acquired by the erstwhile Left Front government to facilitate setting up of Tata's small car factory.