Mamata to hold rallies in 3 S Bengal districts next week

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold political rallies in three South Bengal districts — East Burdwan, Murshidabad and Malda — next week.



There are also plans to hold programmes of the state government in these districts, including the Mati Utsav at Mati Tirtha in Burdwan on February 9. The state government's programmes will depend on the announcement of the Assembly polls.

If everything goes as planned, the Chief Minister will be visiting East Burdwan on February 9 while the meetings in Malda and Murshidabad will take place on the next two days.

Banerjee's political meeting in East Burdwan will take place at High School's ground near Baidyapur Rathtala at Kalna. The programme is scheduled to be held at 12 noon. After addressing the gathering, Banerjee will move to Mati Tirtha to attend the Mati Utsav from 1 pm onward.

According to the district leadership, at least one lakh people will attend the political meeting at Baidyapur Rathtala. The same number of people will turn up at the programme of Mati Utsav as lakhs of farmers have been benefited by the schemes of the state government in the past 10 years.

The meetings in the bordering districts — Murshidabad and Malda — also come ahead of the crucial Assembly polls. There are also chances of her visit to North Dinajpur as well.

The venue of the meeting at Malda will be finalised by Friday and the district leadership along with the administration are taking necessary steps to ensure no untoward incident occurs during the Chief Minister's meeting. The district leadership has also intensified a door-to-door campaign keeping Banerjee's rally in the front.