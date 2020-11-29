Mamata to hold public rally on Dec 7 at West Midnapore

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee will address a mega public rally at College Math in West Midnapore on December 7, marking the beginning of a series of such rallies that the TMC supremo is slated to hold.



Banerjee will also be addressing senior party leaders, MLAs and ministers from all districts through video conference on December 4. The Assembly elections in Bengal is scheduled to be held in May 2021.

After beginning with West Midnapore, Banerjee will also be addressing rallies in districts including Howrah, Hooghly, Malda, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur.

It may be mentioned that Banerjee had announced from her recently held rally in Bankura that she is the observer of all districts and would look into the functioning of the party with equal seriousness with which she had been working to run the state administration.

Banerjee also held a meeting with senior leaders of her party on Friday at her Kalighat residence after the party's MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the post of minister of three departments including Transport department and Irrigation and Waterways department.

Following her instructions, the party leaders in districts will start intensifying campaign from December 1. They have also been directed to conduct a massive door-to-door campaign.

Beside West Midnapore, lakhs of party workers from East Midnapore too are going to turn up at College Math to get direction from the party supremo ahead of the Assembly election.

According to West Midnapore Trinamool Congress district president Ajit Maity, there will be overwhelming turn out at the December 7 rally and the preparation for the same has started. The party's state president Subrata Bakshi held a meeting with district leadership in West Midnapore on Saturday and directed to intensify the door-to-door campaign and street-corner meetings.

Trinamool Congress won in 14 out of 15 Assembly constituencies in 2016 Assembly polls. Later, the party had also won in the remaining Kharagpur Assembly constituency as well. But the party was ahead in nine Assembly seats in 2019 General elections in the district.

With thousands of BJP workers joining Trinamool Congress in the past few months, TMC leadership is confident of winning in all the 15 seats in 2021 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting at Camac Street office with party's leaders from Malda including Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, Moazzem Hossain and Amlan Bhaduri. Directions have been given to ensure completion of the formation of booth committees at the earliest and to carry out functioning of the party as decided.

According to the leaders from Malda including Chowdhury, Adhikari's resignation from the post of minister is not going to be any factor in the polls in the district. The party had earlier given the charge to the former Transport minister to look after the district.