Mamata to hold meet with TMC MPs on Jan 27

Kolkata: With the Budget session in Parliament slated to start from January 31, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will be interacting with the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in a virtual meeting on January 27, a senior TMC leader said on Saturday.

The strategy to be adopted by the TMC in the session, which will continue till February 8, will be discussed at the meeting, senior Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said. The BJP is throttling debates both houses of Parliament and taking a dictatorial attitude on different issues, Roy claimed. "The meeting between Banerjee and the MPs will solely be on formulating our strategy during the Budget session. There is no other agenda," he added.

The Bengal chief minister had held similar meetings with the party MPs before crucial sessions of Parliament in the past as well, he said.

Roy said the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien has already voiced the TMC's opposition to conduct the Budget session after the announcement of dates for the Assembly elections to five states.