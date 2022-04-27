Mamata to hold meet over intense heatwave situation

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday over the extreme heat conditions prevailing in the state and also take stock of the achievements of various social welfare schemes.



The state government has already issued do's and don'ts to counter the heatwave and has circulated the same through different mediums. The School Education department has also issued a directive on holding schools during the morning.

The weather office has predicted no rainfall before May 2. Other districts in the state bearing the brunt include Jhargram, Howrah, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum, and North 24-Parganas. Keeping the scorching heat in mind, the state may prepone the summer vacation in schools.

Meanwhile, in another development, the state government's Duare Sarkar project was honoured in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, recently. The award was presented by the Computer Society of India which is a collaborative organisation that rewards various projects in various fields, especially e-governance.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to share the achievement of its Duare Sarkar programme with all concerned officials during the meeting. The programme has been instrumental in extending benefits of the state's social welfare schemes in the best possible manner," a senior official of Nabanna said. All Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries will be present at Nabanna Sabhaghar along with the state DG, Kolkata Police Commissioner and ADG (Law and Order) while the District Magistrates, SDOs, BDOs, Superintendents of Police and other senior police officials will attend virtually.

The state government will be exhibiting the achievements of its various social welfare schemes through the next phase of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) that kicks off on May 5. The Paray Samadhan (Solution at Locality) programme will also be discussed in the meeting. Banerjee is expected to give necessary instructions on the conduct of the next Duare Sarkar programme and finalise the dates of the camps.

Over six crore people have attended the Duare Sarkar camps and 4.50 lakh have already been provided with the benefits. The Lakshmir Bhandar and the Swasthya Sathi schemes have had the highest recipients.