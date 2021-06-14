Mamata to hold meet on Khadya Sathi scheme today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting on Monday over Khadya Sathi scheme when the state government is taking all initiatives to roll out Duare Ration programme under which food grains will be provided at the doorsteps of every citizen.



District Magistrates and district food officers will be attending the meeting virtually. The state Food minister Rathin Ghosh will also be present along with senior officers of the state government.

This comes when the Mamata Banerjee government has been giving free-of-cost ration to the entire 10 crore people in the state since the first wave of the Covid pandemic.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced Duare Ration program while releasing her party's manifesto ahead of the Assembly polls. It has been initiated as pilot project at certain places. Now, all steps have been taken to roll out the same across the state.