Mamata to hold high-level meet over skill development

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to prepare a road map to ensure international standard "job-oriented skill development training".



A preparatory meeting attended by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, Technical Education, Training & Skill Development (TET&SD) department minister Humayun Kabir and senior officers of all concerned departments and West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) was held in this regard at Nabanna on Friday.

Sources said that the main focus is to create a skill development programme so that youths can be provided with training that is suitable to get jobs as per the present situation.

There was also discussion to provide certificates to students after completion of their vocational training.

Discussions were also held to assess if necessary financial assistance can be provided to students of polytechnic and ITIs through students' credit card.